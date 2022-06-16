Previous
Next
Bleeding hearts (2) by djepie
270 / 365

Bleeding hearts (2)

They started slowly this year, but now they are showing their beautiful and special flowers for over one month already. Backdrop by the field of bloody crane's-bills.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise