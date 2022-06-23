Previous
BBQ time! by djepie
277 / 365

BBQ time!

With temperatures running up to 30 Celsius, we have great weather in Holland now. In the garden we enjoy the gas BBQ we bought last year.
Jaap Meijer

Christina
Sounds lovely - temperatures are dropping in this part of the world.
June 23rd, 2022  
