Foxglove by djepie
Foxglove

Funny English name. We call it (litteraly translated) thimble weed. Very poisonous, but still some medical use for hart failures.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
