284 / 365

Shot from last weekend. Some 'klompenpaden' are very narrow. So was this one near Apeldoorn, with high grass and lots of (sown) wild flowers. Even in a very densely populated country like the Netherlands, nature is never far away.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
