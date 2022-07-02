Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
286 / 365
Hoverfly on lily
I was manually focussing on the Lily Arctic White, when this hoverfly passed by.
This is a maximum crop (2.5MP out op 25MP), still so sharp thanks to a7iii with ISO100.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
286
photos
31
followers
24
following
78% complete
View this month »
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd July 2022 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lily
,
gardening
,
hoverfly
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close