Previous
Next
Hoverfly on lily by djepie
286 / 365

Hoverfly on lily

I was manually focussing on the Lily Arctic White, when this hoverfly passed by.
This is a maximum crop (2.5MP out op 25MP), still so sharp thanks to a7iii with ISO100.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise