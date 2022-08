(bath)Room with a view

One of the most best located bathrooms I’ve seen. With a great view on the departing planes. Schiphol AirPort. Because of huge logistical/personnel problems one should be at the airport 3,5-4 hours before departure. But we had a rather early flight to Stockholm and we where in the airport restaurant near the gate after 1,25 hours already. So no problem at all for us.