Extreme supermarket
325 / 365

Extreme supermarket

By far the largest supermarket I’ve ever seen: Maxi Ica in Linköping Sweden. One could spent several hours there. They even has indoor glass houses to grow vegetables!
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Photo Details

