Previous
Next
Gamla by djepie
327 / 365

Gamla

A nice Sunday morning surrounded by buildings over one century old and people dressed like in the 1800s. There are more than ninety houses and buildings in Gamla Linköping. The buildings are all from downtown Linköping and have been moved here. The houses had to give way to new buildings. The houses are still inhabited today, so the museum looks more like an old-fashioned part of town. The cobblestones, lanterns and red fences that were common in Sweden about a hundred years ago have also been preserved.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise