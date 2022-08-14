Gamla

A nice Sunday morning surrounded by buildings over one century old and people dressed like in the 1800s. There are more than ninety houses and buildings in Gamla Linköping. The buildings are all from downtown Linköping and have been moved here. The houses had to give way to new buildings. The houses are still inhabited today, so the museum looks more like an old-fashioned part of town. The cobblestones, lanterns and red fences that were common in Sweden about a hundred years ago have also been preserved.