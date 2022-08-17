Sign up
332 / 365
Drops on the mesh
Heavy showers pass by these days in the Netherlands. The screen mesh not only prevents for mosquitos, but they also catch some nice raindrops in their squares.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Views
9
9
365
ILCE-7M3
19th August 2022 3:03pm
rain
