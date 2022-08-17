Previous
Next
Drops on the mesh by djepie
332 / 365

Drops on the mesh

Heavy showers pass by these days in the Netherlands. The screen mesh not only prevents for mosquitos, but they also catch some nice raindrops in their squares.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise