346 / 365
Color burst
This great hot air balloon went air borne just a hundred meters from our house.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
1
1
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
346
Views
8
1
1
365
ILCE-7M3
3rd September 2022 6:03pm
balloon
Krista Marson
ace
What a great angle!!
September 3rd, 2022
