348 / 365
Italian dinner
The kids flying more frequent and further from the nest, leave us evenings to dine together in the garden. Today with an Italian risotto.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Tags
dinner
