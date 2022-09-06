Previous
Next
Italian dinner by djepie
348 / 365

Italian dinner

The kids flying more frequent and further from the nest, leave us evenings to dine together in the garden. Today with an Italian risotto.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise