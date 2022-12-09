Previous
Snotty by djthorson23
Photo 635

Snotty

I woke up this morning with a cough and a lot of snot! I watched the girls play in the snow. We got 11 inches last night!
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Danielle Peters

