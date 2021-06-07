Previous
Next
Flower by dkbarnett
Photo 539

Flower

Just filling in for missing a day on the 7th. Another flower from my daughter's bouquet gift.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise