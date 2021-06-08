Previous
Curls? by dkbarnett
Photo 540

Curls?

Hardly know what to call this photo. It is part of a flower - chrysanthemum I think. Gorgeous spidery petals. It was amongst a bouquet of flowers given to my daughter.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world.
