Photo 544
Roof top garden
The 15th of June was my birthday and my sister took me out to lunch. For the first time I went to the roof top garden restaurants at the top of the Westfield Plaza in Newmarket. I was very impressed with the surroundings - and had a delicious lunch.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
0
0
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
15th June 2021 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
restaurants
,
plants
,
garden
,
pool
,
rooftop
