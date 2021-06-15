Previous
Roof top garden
Roof top garden

The 15th of June was my birthday and my sister took me out to lunch. For the first time I went to the roof top garden restaurants at the top of the Westfield Plaza in Newmarket. I was very impressed with the surroundings - and had a delicious lunch.
Delwyn Barnett

