Photo 548
Goldfields Mining Centre
On the 19th of June we flew to Queenstown for a few days. We visited the Goldfields Mining Centre as we had never been there before. I found it very interesting.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world.
Tags
gold
,
mist
,
machinery
,
central
,
mining
,
otago
