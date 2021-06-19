Previous
Next
Goldfields Mining Centre by dkbarnett
Photo 548

Goldfields Mining Centre

On the 19th of June we flew to Queenstown for a few days. We visited the Goldfields Mining Centre as we had never been there before. I found it very interesting.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise