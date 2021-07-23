Sign up
Photo 577
Moon over the Remarkables
This is a double exposure in camera. The moon was rather high in the sky and I only had my 55-200 lens on the camera. This was the only way to get it into the picture!
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
3
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world.
Tags
moon
,
sunset
,
mountains
Dianne
Beautiful - and clever.
July 26th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 26th, 2021
haskar
ace
Amazing
July 26th, 2021
