Moon over the Remarkables by dkbarnett
Photo 577

Moon over the Remarkables

This is a double exposure in camera. The moon was rather high in the sky and I only had my 55-200 lens on the camera. This was the only way to get it into the picture!
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
Dianne
Beautiful - and clever.
July 26th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 26th, 2021  
haskar ace
Amazing
July 26th, 2021  
