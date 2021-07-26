Thank you card

I didn't take any photos today, but my daughter has asked me to design a thank you card that she can send to people who have sent gifts for their baby Rocky. He is now 8 weeks old and is doing really well. Still very dependent on oxygen but other things are going well. He is now nearly 3 x his birth weight, and yet is still so tiny at 1.5 kg. Within the next two weeks he may be well enough to go into an open cot, so we will need to buy some clothes for him. My daughter and her husband are so happy.