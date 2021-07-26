Previous
Thank you card by dkbarnett
Photo 578

Thank you card

I didn't take any photos today, but my daughter has asked me to design a thank you card that she can send to people who have sent gifts for their baby Rocky. He is now 8 weeks old and is doing really well. Still very dependent on oxygen but other things are going well. He is now nearly 3 x his birth weight, and yet is still so tiny at 1.5 kg. Within the next two weeks he may be well enough to go into an open cot, so we will need to buy some clothes for him. My daughter and her husband are so happy.
Delwyn Barnett

July 26th, 2021  
Dianne
What wonderful news. He is so cute and those eyes are beautiful. The card is lovely.
July 26th, 2021  
Delwyn Barnett ace
@kali66 - thanks, he sure is a little trooper. We are probably only realising now just how, sick he was and how touch and go his very survival was. Doctors are surprised and elated that he has made it this far! He was in critical condition for at least 3 weeks!
July 26th, 2021  
haskar ace
A wonderful great warrior
July 26th, 2021  
