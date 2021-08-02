Previous
Next
Wynyard Quarter by dkbarnett
Photo 589

Wynyard Quarter

I do quite like doing ICM. This photo I took during a walk around the Wynyard Quarter is ICM plus a double exposure in camera.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise