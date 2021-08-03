Sign up
Photo 590
Auckland City
Auckland City from the Viaduct. This is zoom ICM plus double exposure of a still photo of the same scene over the top.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
Tags
exposure
,
buildings
,
city
,
double
,
cityscape
,
icm
Dianne
A very cool image.
August 13th, 2021
