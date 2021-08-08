Previous
Next
Mud by dkbarnett
Photo 595

Mud

I didn't take this photo as that is me in the foreground. I put my camera onto fully automatic and gave it to my husband. I few photos turned out OK!! Back in March I did a masters course at Outward Bound, Anakiwa. (My dear husband gave it to me for my 60th birthday). I actually ended up having a fabulous time - albeit quite challenging. My OB watchmates are very inspiring and we all decided we would do the Tough Guy / Tough Gal Challenge. A lot of these watchmates are in the photo too. I was very apprehensive about it, but actually enjoyed the event very much. A lot of mud, and a lot of obstacles! But also a lot of fun! I might even be mad enough to do another one some time.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise