Mud

I didn't take this photo as that is me in the foreground. I put my camera onto fully automatic and gave it to my husband. I few photos turned out OK!! Back in March I did a masters course at Outward Bound, Anakiwa. (My dear husband gave it to me for my 60th birthday). I actually ended up having a fabulous time - albeit quite challenging. My OB watchmates are very inspiring and we all decided we would do the Tough Guy / Tough Gal Challenge. A lot of these watchmates are in the photo too. I was very apprehensive about it, but actually enjoyed the event very much. A lot of mud, and a lot of obstacles! But also a lot of fun! I might even be mad enough to do another one some time.