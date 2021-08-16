Sign up
Photo 602
Snow is coming
Looking up into the hills from Queenstown. This was two days ago and since, there has been two nights of plenty of snow. Now there is a great cover and we have lock down! I am not a skier, but family members are a bit disappointed.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
2
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
1085
photos
56
followers
79
following
164% complete
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
16th August 2021 10:51am
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
clouds
,
mountains
Michele W
WOW!!!
August 18th, 2021
dreary.radio
ace
incredible!
August 18th, 2021
