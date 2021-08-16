Previous
Snow is coming by dkbarnett
Photo 602

Snow is coming

Looking up into the hills from Queenstown. This was two days ago and since, there has been two nights of plenty of snow. Now there is a great cover and we have lock down! I am not a skier, but family members are a bit disappointed.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
Michele W
WOW!!!
August 18th, 2021  
dreary.radio ace
incredible!
August 18th, 2021  
