Photo 607
Ruru / Morepork
I was thrilled today to see this beautiful owl. It is the first time I have ever seen one in the wild as of course they are nocturnal birds. I noticed it when I startled it as I was walking through the garden. Luckily I had my camera with me.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
21st August 2021 3:56pm
bird
,
garden
,
owl
,
ruru
,
morepork
Dianne
What a privilege to see one of these - fav.
August 21st, 2021
