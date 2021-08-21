Previous
Ruru / Morepork by dkbarnett
Photo 607

Ruru / Morepork

I was thrilled today to see this beautiful owl. It is the first time I have ever seen one in the wild as of course they are nocturnal birds. I noticed it when I startled it as I was walking through the garden. Luckily I had my camera with me.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Delwyn Barnett

Dianne
What a privilege to see one of these - fav.
August 21st, 2021  
