And then there were three ...

One Pekin duck has come to an unfortunate end, I believe due to over enthusiastic play by the boxer who was the subject of my photo yesterday!! It was the father of the middle duck, who is actually a cross between a Pekin and a Muscovy. Today my stepmother died. She married my father 42 years ago, so has been part of my life for a long time. Unfortunately of course we are in lockdown so I have no idea what is going to happen about a funeral...