Tide's in ...

Yesterday when I visited our local beach - Bell Block Beach, the tide was in. At the top of the beach - above high tide mark - are a lot of rocks - I am talking the small rocks seen in my photo. These are incredibly difficult to walk on!! But I do like the look of them! I have purchased for myself a set of NiSi filters and this was my first outing where I was trying them out, although for this photo I was only using the polarising filter and had the aperture at f22 so I could slow the shutter down to 1/8. The stripes across the rocks are from the spray of the breaking waves.