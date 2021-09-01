Previous
Next
Tide's in ... by dkbarnett
Photo 619

Tide's in ...

Yesterday when I visited our local beach - Bell Block Beach, the tide was in. At the top of the beach - above high tide mark - are a lot of rocks - I am talking the small rocks seen in my photo. These are incredibly difficult to walk on!! But I do like the look of them! I have purchased for myself a set of NiSi filters and this was my first outing where I was trying them out, although for this photo I was only using the polarising filter and had the aperture at f22 so I could slow the shutter down to 1/8. The stripes across the rocks are from the spray of the breaking waves.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise