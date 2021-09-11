Sign up
Photo 632
Sticking close to mother ...
It was such a delight to see two swans with their cygnets. The family seemed to be living on the Waikato River very close to where we were staying.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
river
,
swans
,
cygnets
