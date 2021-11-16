Previous
Not snow at Waiwakaiho by dkbarnett
Photo 698

Not snow at Waiwakaiho

This looks like snow or whipped cream, but it is foam, whipped by the wind and waves. It was a very stormy night, when I nipped down to the beach for a quick look. This is looking back to the Sugar Loaves and the chimney.
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Sporen Maken
Very unusual sight, glad you did go out on a stormy night, really lovely image! Great pov
November 20th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Beautiful handle of light and movement with your camera! fav
November 20th, 2021  
Christina
Great idea to get out - the shot came out perfect.
November 20th, 2021  
