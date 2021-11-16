Sign up
Not snow at Waiwakaiho
This looks like snow or whipped cream, but it is foam, whipped by the wind and waves. It was a very stormy night, when I nipped down to the beach for a quick look. This is looking back to the Sugar Loaves and the chimney.
Sporen Maken
Very unusual sight, glad you did go out on a stormy night, really lovely image! Great pov
November 20th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Beautiful handle of light and movement with your camera! fav
November 20th, 2021
Christina
Great idea to get out - the shot came out perfect.
November 20th, 2021
