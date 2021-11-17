Sign up
Photo 699
Lake Wakatipu
We came to Queenstown last week, for a short break. I went for a walk around the Queenstown Gardens just before sunset.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
17th November 2021 6:33pm
Tags
mountain
,
rocks
,
clouds
,
lake
