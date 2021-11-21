Previous
A special meal by dkbarnett
Photo 703

A special meal

One of my favourite restaurants ever is Amisfield. Today it did not disappoint. Deceptively simple, but exquisitely cooked and tasty. A selfie with my husband.
21st November 2021

Delwyn Barnett

