St Bathans by dkbarnett
Photo 705

St Bathans

On Tuesday we went for a drive as far as St Bathans and then back to Queenstown. It is the first time I have been to St Bathans in the afternoon and it was so pretty. In the morning the sun doesn't reach the surface of the lake.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Delwyn Barnett

