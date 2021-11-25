Previous
Rockstar by dkbarnett
Photo 707

Rockstar

Our little rockstar - he seems to be acquiring this nickname! In only 4 days he will be six months old! Corrected age 2 1/2 months. He is doing so well!
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Delwyn Barnett

