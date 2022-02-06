Previous
Sunflowers by dkbarnett
Photo 779

Sunflowers

We stopped for lunch at the Fat Pigeon cafe, Pio Pio. I was quite taken by these lovely sunflowers that were on every table.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Rob Z ace
The make such a show with their wonderful colours.
February 6th, 2022  
