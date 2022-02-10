Previous
Xanadu by dkbarnett
Photo 783

Xanadu

I have these xanadu underplanted in my garden courtyard. A favourite plant of mine.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

