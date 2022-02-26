Sign up
Photo 799
Poolburn Dam
I loved visiting this dam in Central Otago. This was the last day of our 4WD tour through the middle of the South Island. It was a wild, windy and cold day here at the lake.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
26th February 2022 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dam
,
central
,
4wd
,
otago
,
poolburn
