Poolburn Dam by dkbarnett
Photo 799

Poolburn Dam

I loved visiting this dam in Central Otago. This was the last day of our 4WD tour through the middle of the South Island. It was a wild, windy and cold day here at the lake.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

