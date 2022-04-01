Sign up
Photo 833
Abstract
Looking like some kind of sports car, this is actually a photo of a plastic glass sitting on my bench in the late afternoon sun. I made a mirror image of part of the photo.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
abstract
