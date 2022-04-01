Previous
Abstract by dkbarnett
Photo 833

Abstract

Looking like some kind of sports car, this is actually a photo of a plastic glass sitting on my bench in the late afternoon sun. I made a mirror image of part of the photo.
1st April 2022

Delwyn Barnett

