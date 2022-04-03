Previous
Next
Furneaux Lodge by dkbarnett
Photo 835

Furneaux Lodge

I took this photo late afternoon at Furneaux Lodge. The hills surrounding the lodge are too high for a nice sunset, but I did enjoy the light with the dark hills behind.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise