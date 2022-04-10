Sign up
Photo 842
The Lees Valley
We drove through the Lees Valley, then up a track that was very muddy and rutted. One of the cars got stuck and had to be towed out. I really loved the more challenging 4 wheel driving. It was a lovely view out over the Lees Valley.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
3
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th April 2022 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
valley
,
hills
,
4wd
Carolinesdreams
ace
That’s a beautiful shot.
April 22nd, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful scene.
April 22nd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
very lovely
April 22nd, 2022
