Previous
Next
The Lees Valley by dkbarnett
Photo 842

The Lees Valley

We drove through the Lees Valley, then up a track that was very muddy and rutted. One of the cars got stuck and had to be towed out. I really loved the more challenging 4 wheel driving. It was a lovely view out over the Lees Valley.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carolinesdreams ace
That’s a beautiful shot.
April 22nd, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful scene.
April 22nd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
very lovely
April 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise