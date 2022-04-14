Sign up
Photo 846
Lake Dunstan
The last day of our 4WD tour started at Cromwell and finished at Cardrona. Here we stopped for a bit at the historic part of Cromwell. What a beautiful morning it was.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1378
photos
75
followers
99
following
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
14th April 2022 8:15am
Tags
lake
,
4wd
,
cromwell
,
dunstan
