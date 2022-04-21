Sign up
Photo 853
Mitre Peak
At least I think it is Mitre Peak. Seen for the air it does look a bit different to the normal well photographed landmark.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
17th April 2022 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
sound
,
peak
,
milford
,
mitre
Carole G
ace
Ooh, we kiwi's are so lucky to be able to holiday in our own back yard. Who needs overseas trips when we have the South Island
May 3rd, 2022
