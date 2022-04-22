Previous
Next
Stirling Falls by dkbarnett
Photo 854

Stirling Falls

I had three days after I got home where I didn't take any photos. Too many to edit from my trip!! So I am posting three more photos from the trip to Milford Sound. This is Stirling Falls - and yes, I did get wet!
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise