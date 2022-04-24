Previous
Next
Yellow mushrooms by dkbarnett
Photo 856

Yellow mushrooms

I just realised that I have missed one day last month so a photo that I took two days ago will have to be slotted in there. I went back to check the rotten stump and there are more yellow mushrooms growing on it.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
237% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise