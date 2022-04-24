Sign up
Photo 856
Yellow mushrooms
I just realised that I have missed one day last month so a photo that I took two days ago will have to be slotted in there. I went back to check the rotten stump and there are more yellow mushrooms growing on it.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
yellow
,
mushrooms
,
garden
,
fungi
