Spoonbill by dkbarnett
Photo 860

Spoonbill

With Lake Rotomanu at Waiwakaiho partially drained, two spoonbills were making the most of pecking in the exposed lake floor. This one started flying off when my dog got a bit close.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
