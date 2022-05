Introducing India Del

Born on 26 April, but today was the first day I was able to properly see her and have a hold. And of course the first time I was able to take a few photos. She is a tiny little poppet and so chilled! Parents and baby are doing really well.

I have been self isolating, firstly as a household contact of covid, and then as covid positive myself. Another two days of isolating, so I was very lucky they allowed me to see wee India today.