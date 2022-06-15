Sign up
Photo 908
Big Story
I have no idea not what he was talking about, but I do remember it was a big story, with lots of different expressions - my 4 yr old grandson.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
portrait
grandson
bkb in the city
Great portrait
June 28th, 2022
