Auckland Building by dkbarnett
Photo 909

Auckland Building

In Auckland for a few days (running two weeks behind). On this particular day I walked from the city to Parnell to meet my sister for a coffee and took quite a few photos on my walk. This one is a double image.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

