Looking the other way by dkbarnett
Photo 925

Looking the other way

It was a beautiful sunrise, but for this photo I looked the other way and tried to capture the sun's glow on the waves.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
