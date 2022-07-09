Previous
Next
Fluffy by dkbarnett
Photo 931

Fluffy

Taking photographs certainly helps you look at things differently. This is a spent daphne flower. If I thought of a daphne I would say it was a pink, creamy highly scented flower. This looks nothing like it!!
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise