Sunset at Waiwakaiho by dkbarnett
Sunset at Waiwakaiho

We thought we had plenty of time to get to the beach for the sunset, but when you have two dogs and two small children to organise, all that time slips away. We got to the beach about one second before the sun slipped away below the horizon.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

