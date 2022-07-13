Sign up
Photo 936
Sunset at Waiwakaiho
We thought we had plenty of time to get to the beach for the sunset, but when you have two dogs and two small children to organise, all that time slips away. We got to the beach about one second before the sun slipped away below the horizon.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1496
photos
77
followers
77
following
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
waves
,
clouds
