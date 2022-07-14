Best Friends

We received the most devastating news today when we learned that one of our best friends died in a light plane crash in Canada. My husband and he have been best mates for over 50 years, and as couples best friends for over 40 years. We are friends, and our children are friends. Had families together, travelled together and had some business together. Have been with them to Antarctica, to the Himalayas, Nepal and Africa. Have climbed with him to the top of the highest mountain in Africa. He was one of the nicest guys around and lived life to the full. This photo of him and his wife was taken on one of our 4WD trips throughout the South Island New Zealand earlier this year.