Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 939
First swim ...
This is little India's first swim (my youngest grandchild - now 2 1/2 months). Yes I know it is winter here, but because of grandchildren staying, we heated the pool to 36º Celsius. She loved it.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1496
photos
77
followers
77
following
257% complete
View this month »
932
933
934
935
936
937
938
939
Latest from all albums
934
935
936
937
140
938
417
939
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
16th July 2022 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
baby
,
swim
Carolinesdreams
ace
That’s gorgeous, both little India and the pool temperature.
July 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close