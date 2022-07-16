Previous
First swim ...
This is little India's first swim (my youngest grandchild - now 2 1/2 months). Yes I know it is winter here, but because of grandchildren staying, we heated the pool to 36º Celsius. She loved it.
Delwyn Barnett

Carolinesdreams ace
That’s gorgeous, both little India and the pool temperature.
July 19th, 2022  
